Poppler’s Music, Fargo, North Dakota, delivered the brand new grand piano to the Performing Arts Auditorium at Springfield Public School last Wednesday. The 7’6” Yamaha C7X piano will be used for performances and recitals at the school. Funding for the instrument came from the school, grants and donations. A special dedication/debut program is being planned for Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m. at the school.