2021 Year in Review

Springfield’s Keith Olson competes his 50th full marathon in Mississippi. The marathon distance is a set length. Just like a mile is always 5,280 feet, every full marathon is 26.2 miles (or 42.195 km).

“For a local perspective, that would be equivalent to running from The Dollar General store on the East side of Springfield to Happy Joes in New Ulm,” Olsen explained.

Olsen’s 50th marathon was run from Pass Christian to Biloxi Mississippi.

His current major goals are to finish a full marathon in all 50 states and to run at least 100 marathons.

Winter League-sponsored contests and competitions may begin Jan. 14. Winter sports contests and competitions under sponsorship of the Minnesota State High School League may resume beginning Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, after updated information within COVID-19 Youth and Adult Sports was announced by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota Farm Bureau Outlines Focus Areas for 2021. Minnesota Farm Bureau members will engage with elected and appointed officials, stakeholders and consumers to connect and collaborate in new ways. The Minnesota Farm Bureau Board of Directors set priority issues for the 2021 legislative session. These include:

Broadband, Climate Change and the Environment, Food Supply, Healthcare, Research and Investment, Education, Extension and Technology Transfer program (AGREETT) and support for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Program, Tax Policy, Transportation Infrastructure and Workforce.

Checks have been remitted to Minnesota Philanthropy Partners on behalf of the Springfield Area Foundation. Contributions in memory of Phil Jensen were received from Carl & Yvonne Todtleben and Family & Friends of Phil Jensen. A contribution was received from Timothy & Jill Vogel in memory of Judy Moritz, Phil Jensen and Scott Fredin. An anonymous donation was also received in memory of Judy Moritz.

Council sets 2021 budget. The final budget reflects a tax levy increase of 4%. Mayor Helget thanked both Samantha Hesse and John Mueller for their commitment to the community and their time on the council. Mueller has served four years on the council and Hesse has served since May of 2019.

Helget also welcomed John Ryan and Nick Klisch to the council.

Council approved appointments to the Rural Entrepreneurial Venture (REV) Program. The REV program helps rural communities create more vibrant economies by finding and supporting local entrepreneurs – from business startups to existing businesses that want to grow. These appointments include John Ryan, Linda Carruthers, Michelle Berberich, Derek Tonn, Paul Pieschel, Wendy Krier and Joe Stremcha.

Makenna Winkelmann opened Wild Card Designs, LLC, a graphic design and sign business, on December 17, 2020. She purchased the business from Adam Wenisch who operated Springfield Signs at 10 East Central Street in downtown Springfield.

Springfield School District hosted Bond Election Community Informational Meetings.

Springfield A-P was purchased by managing editor Wendy Krier. She purchased it from Publisher Adam Conroy who owned the paper since May of 2019.

See more in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.