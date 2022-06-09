2022 Springfield Juried Art Show invites participation

Artists are invited and encouraged to submit art pieces for the upcoming Springfield Juried Art Show which will be on exhibit from October 19 – November 23. Artists can pick up or request an entry form and criteria by stopping at the Springfield Public Library (120 N Cass Ave) or by calling the library at 507- 723-3510.

Artistic Media Categories Include: Oil/Acrylic Painting, Sculpture, Mixed Media, Watercolor Painting, Drawing Media, Print Media, Photography (Photographers, please note if works are digitally enhanced), Digital Imaging (original computer designed images), Glass Blowing, Stained Glass, Woven Basketry, Pottery/Ceramics (no pre-cast or pre-formed) and Jewelry (must be original designs).

All entries are eligible for individual cash awards: Grand Prize $500; 1st Prize $400; 2nd Prize $300; three Honorable Mentions $150 each; five Certificates of Merit $75 each. Photography Awards: $100, $75 and $50. People Choice Award $150.

Up to two art works per artist may be submitted.

