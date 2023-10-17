2023 art show opens tonight

The Springfield Public Library will hold open house this evening (Wednesday, October 18) to celebrate the opening of the annual Juried Art Show.

The reception will be in the Altermatt Gallery from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists.

The reception is a come-and-go, however, artist prizes will be announced at approximately 7:00 p.m. Many of the artists who have art pieces in the show will be at the reception.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.