2024 Sparkle and Dine to benefit NUMAS Haus

NUMAS Haus is pleased and honored to be the recipient of 2024’s Sparkle and Dine benefit. NUMAS Haus began in 2013 at a meeting of the New Ulm Ministerial Association, where the pastors realized there were no shelters in the Brown County area. At that time, there were over 40 children in the school districts without a permanent address. In collaboration with several New Ulm churches, a home offered by First United Methodist Church and the work of many community champions, NUMAS Haus incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and opened its doors in 2016. The first family moved in within 48 hours.

NUMAS Haus provides emergency shelter and support services to homeless women and children in the Brown County area. The shelter is a home with a welcoming environment that can host up to three families at a time. During their stay, residents participate in a 90-day program, which connects families to education, resources, employment, mental health services, and housing within the community. NUMAS Haus actively collaborates, facilitates and utilizes community partners to enhance the quality of programming and life for our residents. After moving into their own housing, families may receive case management for up to 2 years to maintain long-term stability.

As of November 2023, NUMAS Haus has served 85 women and 89 children (174 total), and almost 70% of residents complete the program and move into their own housing. NUMAS Haus relies on donations from the communities and grants to provide the much needed support. NUMAS Haus is so proud of all the residents who have made the transition from homelessness to a future of stability and hope.