The 2024 Springfield Memorial Day Program

Local residents gathered on Monday, May 27, for Springfield’s Memorial Day program held to honor our fallen soldiers.

John Watson Post 257 American Legion conducted the community’s annual Memorial Day service held in the Springfield High School Auditorium.

The somber program began with the colors being presented by the Springfield American Legion John Watson Post 257, the Legion Auxiiary and the Sons of the American Legion.

The Star Spangled Banner was performed by the Springfield High School Band, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Dave Wahl, with an invocation by Pastor Carl Billings.

American Legion Scholarship recipients, Ben Potter and Kiera Lafferty, along with American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship recipients, Katie Lam and Ella Geis ,read their patriotic essays.

The Memorial Day address was presented by 2016 Springfield High School graduate and 2020 graduate of St. John’s University, Captain Michael O’Callaghan. “After graduating from St. John’s University he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United State Army. He entered active duty service and attended the Armor Basic Officer Leader’s Course in Ft. Benning, Georgia,” stated Tim Vogel who introduced O’Callaghan.