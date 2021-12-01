Advance-Press purchased by managing editor Wendy Krier

Wendy Krier has taken over as publisher of the Springfield Advance-Press.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Krier - the managing editor of the AP - purchased the paper from Adam Conroy. Conroy owned the paper since May of 2019.

“When I purchased the paper, it was never the plan to own it for under two years,” said Conroy. “But some different opportunities arose and in order to pursue them, I had to lighten my load in other areas. We have made tremendous progress with the paper since 2019, and that credit goes to Sally, Jeff, Kim and Wendy. I just brought new ideas to the table, it was these four that made them happen and they will continue to do great things with the paper. I am very pleased the AP is staying in local hands.”

Krier has over a decade of experience in journalism, starting in California before moving to Minnesota in the fall of 2019.

“In California’s Central Valley, I began my newspaper career with Mid-Valley Publications and I’ve worked as a reporter, editor and managing editor for multiple newspapers, including the Waterford News, Hughson Chronicle, Denair Dispatch and Hilmar Times.

I’m very excited to be here, but the Central Valley is my hometown and it will always hold a special place in my heart. It was where I learned journalism, met some wonderful friends and had the opportunity to be a part of great community led organizations dedicated to betterment of their communities.”

Becoming a publisher wasn’t the original focus of Krier’s when she got started in journalism, but she climbed the ladder to where she is today.

