The Springfield Advance-Press takes home two awards in the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were announced January 30 as a part of the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 158th Annual Convention.

The newspaper as a whole won second place for our Class A State Baseball Championship Special. This was a true group effort with everyone on staff pitching in.

“ This judge is willing to recognize exceptional work by a small staff on a tight deadline, and the Advance-Press fills the bill with its salute to its hometown state baseball championship team. This is not just a rote state championship special section. A lot of imagination went into it. It’s well executed and a real tribute to the accomplishments of a fine group of young people. Nicely done,” the judge wrote.

Graphic Designer, Sally Anderson, won third place in Best Advertisement. This is her second award from the MNA contest in advertising. Her award winning design was for Springfield’s Convention and Visitors Bureau’s, Riverside Days Ad.

The judge wrote, “Very nice use of photos and event schedule. Colors and artwork made this a very appealing display. I want to go!”

“I’m so excited and proud of Jeff, Sally and Kim’s accomplishments,” said Advance-Press Publisher Wendy Krier. “Their work and dedication produces many great products and being recognized by our peers is an honor.”

Both awards were judged among all Minnesota weekly papers with subscriptions of up to 1,500.

The contest recognized work published between September 2023 and August 2024.