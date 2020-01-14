Akre & Clark Family Eye Care extends their practice to Springfield

Akre & Clark Family Eye Care is hosting a Grand Opening at their new Springfield location, today Wednesday, January 15.

In August 2019, Akre & Clark Family Eye Health Care located in New Ulm, opened a new facility in Springfield, located on the west edge of Springfield, 623 W. Rock Street (Hwy 14), in the former Solar Drive-In building. The optometry group saw a need to help patients a little closer to their home in the Springfield area and beyond.

When asked why Springfield was chosen for the new facility Dr. Clark commented, “Dr. Akre and I would occasionally travel through Springfield and would always comment on the uniqueness of the building. One day we saw the ‘For Sale’ sign was gone. At that same time we were discussing the fact that we had outgrown our New Ulm location. We thought of building new in New Ulm or could we find a better solution. We looked at our patient list and found we have many patients from the Springfield, Lamberton, Wanda and Sanborn area. It only made sense to bring the practice closer to our patients. Luckily, this building in Springfield was still available.”