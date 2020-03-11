Allina Health welcomes Nurse Practitioner, Josh Hoffmann

A native of the Morgan area, Josh Hoffmann, NP, has a passion for rural life and building relationships with his patients to help improve their quality of life.

“I began my career as a registered nurse in a critical access hospital ER/Med Surg department,” Hoffmann said. “I have always been amazed at the difference that my coworkers (nurses and other members of the interdisciplinary team) can make on the lives of their patients. This inspired me to continue my education so I can provide access to quality care to the people in my local community.”

Hoffmann says he is enthusiastic about rural health and helping people in his local community achieve the best possible health.

“Family practice allows me to develop relationships with my patients and partner with them to prevent disease and improve and maintain their overall health,” he said. “I like to build lasting relationships with my patients by partnering with them not only to treat disease or illness, but also to promote optimal health.”

In his practice, Hoffmann said he loves to take his time to get to know his patients and answer any questions they may have.

“I really enjoy teaching, and take the time to answer all questions to ensure that patients not only understand what is going on, but have an active voice in decisions regarding their health,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann and his wife, Beth, were high school sweethearts. They have been married for eight years and have four children. Jace, 6, is a first grader at Cedar Mountain. He loves playing soccer, going on bike rides, and playing Nintendo Switch. Saria, 5, is a Kindergartener who loves playing outside with toads, bugs, and dirt. Benjamin, 3, is a preschooler. He loves riding the gator and playing outside with his siblings. Taylor, 2, loves doing whatever his older siblings are doing and “sharing” whatever mom and dad are eating. The family lives with their two cats in Morgan.

Hoffmann grew up on a dairy farm near Morgan. “My dad still milks and my mom is a high school math teacher,” he said. “I really love the small-town life and living in a rural area.”

Aside from spending time with his family, Hoffmann enjoys reading, corn hole, volleyball, and running. He and his family are members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan.

Hoffmann is now seeing patients at the Allina Health Springfield Clinic.