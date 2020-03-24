Area Food Shelf remains open, providing staples

The Springfield Area Food Shelf is continuing to serve the community. There are however a few changes. Springfield Area Food Shelf is concerned about the health and safety of their clients and volunteers and following with the Government, MHD & CDC new guidelines. Therefore, they are taking new temporary precautionary measures due to COVID-19 until further notice.

Clients will not be doing their own shopping. Instead:

1. Phone lines will open at 9:00 a.m. the day of food shelf 507-227-7387

2. Clients can call for an appointment time

3. A volunteer will call back to go over shopping list, your dislikes, allergies, etc.

4. Your cart will be ready for you to pick up at the curb at your appointment time,.Please call when you are there.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. Please answer the phone when our volunteer calls you and show up at your scheduled appointment time to pick up your food. We will do our best to get you the food that you can use,” said Jan Schwanke adding, “anyone that is in need of food is welcome to call for an appointment.”

The Springfield Area Food Shelf will continue to participate in the 39th annual Minnesota Food Share March Campaign. Due to COVID-19 the campaign has been extended to April 30. The service area for the food shelf is Springfield, Comfrey, Cobden, Clements and Sanborn.

The food shelf continues to be busy and needs have increased for these services. All money and food donations received stay at the Springfield Area Food Shelf and are matched by Minnesota Food Share.

The food shelf can stretch a $10 donation further than a donation of food because of their access for discount products and programs. Help us feed more Minnesota families by donating cash to your local food shelf. Cash donations can be mailed to 804 East Rock Street, Springfield, Minnesota 56087.

Grocery donations can be placed at Springfield Market or at Mike’s Discount Foods in Comfrey.

Feel free to contact Jan Schwanke at 507-227-7387.