Beers Family Dental welcomes Dental Therapist, Lexie Weiss

Beers Family Dental would like to welcome, dental therapist, Lexie Weiss to the area. Lexie grew up in Sleepy Eye, MN, earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin Superior, and recently graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry Dental Therapy program. She has already begun treating patients at our Clinic.

Dr. Beers began looking for another provider to help treat all the patients of Beers Family Dental. “This area has blessed us with their trust and we see over 2600 patients per year, not including new patients. It has gotten to the point, after fifteen years, that we couldn’t treat our patients and their needs as timely as we wished. Having someone as talented and kind as Lexie join our team, will help us greater serve the area,” explained Dr. Beers. Beers Family Dental now has eleven team members and is growing. Along with Lexie, more team members are being hired to provide care.

When asked what about Beers Family Dental appealed to her, Lexie stated, “When Dr. Beers reached out regarding the opportunity, my fiancé Troy(getting married this August), and I were excited to grasp the opportunity to return to our hometown area. Growing up in Sleepy Eye I always knew that I wanted to return to a small town where I could work in a small, private practice. I love the more personal patient-provider interaction that private practice offers. With the variety of procedures that Dr. Beers offers in his clinic, his practice model aligns with how dental therapy can be extremely useful in treating the dental needs of our Clinic.”

Lexie was asked what drew her toward a career in dentistry. “I enjoy getting to know my patients and gaining an understanding of what they value about their smile, knowing that I can then help them to achieve a healthy smile that they can feel confident in. I enjoy the artistic aspect of dentistry where I get to create esthetic and functional restorations for my patients. “

What is a dental therapist? Dr. Beers explains it as similar in the medical world to a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant. “Lexie has been trained to do most of the services I provide, but services like orthodontics and implant treatments will be performed by myself.”

