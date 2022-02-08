Beyer is St. John’s Circle of Care Administrator

Lindsey Beyer is the new administrator of St. John’s Circle of Care. She assumed her duties on May 23, 2022 upon the retirement of Administrator Tom Goeritz. Her face is not new on the campus, having fourteen plus years of experience in long-term care—most of those years were on St. John’s campus as the Foundation Director and Activities Director.

Beyer has worked closely with the leadership team at St. John’s for over four years. “While working as the Foundation Director, I was able to work closely with Tom Goeritz, the Administrator at that time. He encouraged me to explore what it would take to further my education to become an Administrator,” she said in a recent interview. She has always been very interested in all the aspects of long-term care. “I have a bachelor’s degree in Health Science: Community Health and years of experience working in long-term care so the schooling to become an Administrator wouldn’t take long to complete,” she added. It would be a personal growth opportunity for her. With the support of her husband and family, she began her schooling in January, 2020.

Minnesota Statutes require that Administrators of skilled nursing facilities in the state maintain licensure with the Board of Executive for Long-Term Services and Supports (BELTSS). To become licensed as an Administrator, a person must meet board requirements and pass exams to test their knowledge of subjects related to nursing home administration and to remain licensed, an Administrator must meet continuing education requirements set by the board and practice in accord with federal and state laws and regulations and board standards. Requirements include a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, accredited post-secondary academic courses, an approved practicum completed and performed at a nursing home under the direction of a licensed Nursing Home Administrator, National (NAB) Core and NHA Line of Service exams and state exam covering Minnesota Statutes and rules about nursing facility operation and a criminal background check.

Lindsey is ready and excited to head the leadership team at St. John’s.

