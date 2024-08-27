Blue Stone Therapy now at St. John’s Circle of Care

St. John’s Circle of Care recently changed their therapy services company. As of March 1, 2024, Blue Stone Therapy has been providing therapy and rehabilitative services for SJCC residents. Physical therapy is an important part of the nursing home experience, working to keep the residents strong and active during their stay.

“Building Strength to Enhance Lives” is the motto or purpose of Blue Stone Therapy. It is a family enterprise, founded by Doug and Theresa Johnson. Doug was an owner/operator of senior living centers who saw that his contracted therapy providers were not truly invested in the success of his communities.

