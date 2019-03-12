Bridging Brown County comes to Springfield

Bridging Brown County Leadership Cohort Program is an unique program that brings businesses and professionals together throughout the county. Recently members of the group toured many businesses and community organizations in Springfield.

Bridging Brown County is a nonprofit organization composed of citizens of Brown County, Minnesota, with a mission to bridge relationships of understanding and communication across the county.

Bridging Brown County coordinates many workshops and programs including the Bridging Brown County Leadership Cohort Program. This program is designed to help current and emerging leaders understand the dynamics of the community and the role leadership shares in building healthy communities.

“Bridging Brown County’s leadership program helps people to better understand themselves and their community, where they would like to be, and how to get there,” said Director Ashley Aukes.

The program consists of one session per month for nine months, September through May. Each of the nine sessions is held in a different location throughout Brown County where participants tour industries, city facilities and unique businesses. Participants develop skills through seven professional leadership development seminars led by educators from the University of Minnesota Extension’s Center for Community Vitality. In addition, there are days dedicated to agriculture, government and history. Through networking opportunities within the program, participants gather knowledge of the trends, challenges, and issues that face their communities and Brown County.

