Browns establish new tree trimming/removal business

There’s a new business in town! Douglas and Brigette Brown have started a tree trimming and removal service in the Springfield area. Brown Tree Service, LLC, was recently established, fully licensed and insured and offers tree removal, tree trimming, stump removal, storm clean-up, cabling and bracing of trees, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates.

Doug Brown starts the business with fifteen years of experience. “I started with Ryan Tree Service back in 2006. I started out as a grounds crew person and worked my way up to the aerial work (bucket truck) which I have been doing for several years,” he stated in a recent interview. Early on he knew that he would really like to own his own tree service and has made that a reality.

See complete article in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.