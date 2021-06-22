Home / News / Browns establish new tree trimming/removal business
Doug and Brigette Brown and their daughters, Amaira and Cadalie.

Browns establish new tree trimming/removal business

Tue, 06/22/2021 - 15:16 admin

There’s a new business in town!  Douglas and Brigette Brown have started a tree trimming and removal service in the Springfield area.  Brown Tree Service, LLC, was recently established, fully licensed and insured and offers tree removal, tree trimming, stump removal, storm clean-up, cabling and bracing of trees, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates.

Doug Brown starts the business with fifteen years of experience.  “I started with Ryan Tree Service back in 2006.  I started out as a grounds crew person and worked my way up to the aerial work (bucket truck) which I have been doing for several years,” he stated in a recent interview.  Early on he knew that he would really like to own his own tree service and has made that a reality.  

