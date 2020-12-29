Busy December meeting for School Board

The Springfield School Board met inside the Media Center at the school on December 9. The first item on the agenda was the resignation of School Board member, Mandy Rasset. The district had received a resignation letter from Rasset effective November 30, due to her relocating. The board accepted her resignation with thanks to her years of service. Rasset has served on the school board since 2014.

The December meeting was also the final meeting for board members Megan Quesenberry and Eric Schwarzrock. All three board members were thanked and honored for their years of service. Quesenberry has served on the school board since 2010 and Schwarzrock since 2016.

