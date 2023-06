The 2023 pool season opened with a wonderfully hot day last Thursday, June 1. The pool was busy and full with many enjoying a cool dip. Pool hours are 1:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. July 4th holiday hours are 1:00-6:00 p.m. and Family Swim hours are 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sundays. Swim Lessons are set to begin in June. Contact City Hall for more information 507-723-3500.