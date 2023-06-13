C. Check Bucking Bulls part of Riverside Days

The Riverside Rodeo Committee is bringing the C. Check Bucking Bulls and the Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour to Springfield on Friday, June 23 during the Riverside Days celebration. The event will take place in Riverside Park, near the baseball field, following the Riverside Days parade that evening. The gates will open at 7:00 p.m. with bull riding set to begin at 8:00 p.m.

The Riverside Rodeo Committee members are Mason Fredin, Michael Halter, Dusty Lendt, Bracey Lerner, Adam Seifert, Andy Plotz and Matt Vogel. They believe in giving back to our community. They believe this event will not only bring entertainment for all ages, but also bring more people to town to support our local businesses and highlight all that Springfield has to offer.

C. Check Bucking Bulls are based out of Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Curt Check started his rodeo career at eight years old and continued to ride for twenty-four years. He rode in the Pro Bull Riding Tour and was three-time champion in the Bull Riders of America (BOA) and the National Federation of Professional Bull Riders (NFPB). They are bringing award-winning bulls and champion bull riders to this event for the Challenge of the Champions—part of the Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour that has operated throughout the Midwest for many years.

There will also be Mutton Busting where children 50 lbs. and under will participate by riding sheep during intermission. There will be a sign-up on the rodeo grounds. Helmets will be provided and parental consent is needed to participate.

Tickets for the rodeo are available at the F&M Bank in Springfield and Morgan, Runnings in Springfield, Springfield Advance-Press, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union in Springfield, Springfield Chamber of Commerce office or at the gate. Adult tickets are $10.00, students $5.00 and FREE for kids under five years of age. Advance purchase of tickets is encouraged to skip potential lines at the gate and get in early to choose your seat as there is no reserved seating. Raised bleacher seating will be provided by Riverside Rodeo and there will be concessions and a beer garden available.

The Riverside Rodeo Committee would like to thank all the local supporters and their generous sponsors for making the event possible. They hope the rodeo is successful and it will grow and become an annual event.

See you at the rodeo on June 23!