Celebrating FFA Week

For over 90 years FFA chapters across the country celebrate National FFA Week, with the goal to highlight and share the importance of FFA and the impact it has on local youths. This school year, the national celebration runs February 22-29. In this week’s edition of the Springfield Advance-Press, we are showcasing the many accomplishments of Springfield’s FFA chapter.

Our local agricultural students will be busy this week doing activities with the elementary school.

All week long there will be a FFA Medallion hunt going on throughout the school, an elementary farm safety coloring contest will be on display and crop samples will also be on display at F&M bank. Local chapter members will also be reading with elementary classes throughout the week.

Wednesday will be Official Dress day and Drive your tractor to school day,

Thursday will be Blue and Gold day along with the annual FFA Alumni Pancake Breakfast and on Friday will be Read shirts day and elementary school activities.

