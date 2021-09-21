Central St updates: Range Road now closed

This past Friday, Range Road/ County Road 4 closed for work to be done. Look for detour signs and local business signs for access to your destination.

With school underway traffic has increased around the Central Street area. Springfield Public Schools have released an updated Safe Route around school map for traffic flow to and from the school. Please see map above. Construction traffic and workers will remain in these areas. Central Street is the primary access route for the crews performing work on the project.

All cross road intersections will be open to local traffic up to Mary Avenue. There will still be construction related activities occurring in the area, so please use caution while traveling in the work area.

Frontage Road will be open from the west end. Please use the west end of Industrial Road for access to Southpoint Federal Credit Union, Runnings, or Riverside Animal Clinic.

Due to restoration and gravel work scheduled, the alley near Riverside Animal Clinic will remain closed most of this week.

