Children invited to Community Easter Egg Hunt

St. John’s Circle of Care is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt for children of the Springfield area on Saturday, April 8. The activity is free and open to all children through age 12. The egg hunt will take place on the campus at St. John’s Home, 201 S. County Road 5. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. for children ages 0-2, 10:10 a.m. for ages 3-5 and at 10:20 a.m. for children ages 6-12.

All participants are asked to bring a bag. Parents are welcome to assist young hunters, if necessary. The hunt will go on— snow, rain or shine!

St. John’s Circle of Care enjoys hosting the community-wide Easter Egg Hunt as a way to give back to the community. The residents and staff enjoy watching from the sidelines or the windows, depending upon the weather.

The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance to St. John’s during the hunt. Bring your cameras and take a photo of your child(ren) with the special guest!