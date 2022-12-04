Children invited to Community Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday

St. John’s Circle of Care Foundation and GrandKids/VIK Club is sponsoring a Community Easter Egg Hunt for children on Saturday, April 16. The activity is free and open to all children through age 12. The egg hunt will take place on the campus at St. John’s Circle of Care at the southeast edge of Springfield. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. for children ages 0-5 and at 10:10 a.m. for children ages 6-12.

St. John’s has hosted an Easter Egg Hunt in the past but was changed to an Easter Candy Chute the last couple of years due to the Covid pandemic. The outdoor hunt is back on this year and will be held regardless of snow, rain or bright sunshine!

All participants are asked to bring a bag. Parents are welcome to assist young hunters, if necessary.

The Easter Bunny will be making a special visit to St. John’s during the egg hunt.