City and Ambulance honored

The City of Springfield, along with the Springfield Ambulance Service, were honored during the August 21 City Council meeting. Anne Finn and Sharon Hanson from the League of Minnesota Cities presented the City of Excellence Award for the city’s Ambulance Service Staffing Initiative.

Finn works at the League of Minnesota Cities and Hanson is one of their board members.

“We are here for a very special occasion, and that is to present you with an award that many of you know you already have received, but we wanted to make the trip here to give it to you in person,” stated Finn. She then thanked the city’s team and recognized all the effort to secure the award. “It took a lot of effort from amazing people to get to this point,” she said.

The work she was referring to was the critical need the Springfield Ambulance Service encountered to build its emergency medical services (EMS) team. Down to six emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and emergency medical responders (EMRs), the ambulance service partnered with several community leaders to create a comprehensive recruitment initiative to encourage community members to join their team.

