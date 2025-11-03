City attends Day on the Hill

Last week, City Manager Amber Dale, City Treasurer Amy Vogel, and Council member, Josh Anderson, attended the League of Minnesota Cities Day on the Hill, on Thursday, March 6.

“During the event, we had the opportunity to hear from several key state leaders, including Governor Tim Walz, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks), Senator Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown), Representative Bjorn Olson (R-Fairmont), and Representative Athena Hollins (DFL-St. Paul).

Later in the day, I scheduled and attended meetings with several lawmakers to discuss issues of importance to the City of Springfield,” explained Anderson.

These meetings included speaking with the Majority Whip Jim Nash (R-Waconia). “As a former mayor of Waconia, he provided valuable insights into how city budgets are impacted by state budget deficits,” said Anderson.

They also met with Representative Scott Van Binsbergen (R-Montevideo), Senator Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) and with the legislative staff of Representative Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska).

