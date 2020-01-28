City Council makes appointments for new year

During their first meeting of the year the Springfield City Council received official appointments and made appointments to commissions and committees the evening of January 21.

Mayor Lowell Helget serves as Councilor at Large, on the Airport Commission, Parks, Recreation Complex and Buildings Committees, and is liaison to the Springfield Fire Department.

Ward I Councilor John Mueller serves on the Airport Commission, Personnel Committee and is liaison to the Streets Department.

Ward II Councilor Samantha Hesse serves on the Special Events Committee, is weed inspector, and is liaison to the Springfield Ambulance Service, and the Springfield Fire Department.

Ward I Councilor Theresa Beckman serves on the Police Commission, Recreation Complex Committee, and is liaison to the Economic Development Authority (EDA), the Public Library Board of Trustees and the Springfield Area Community Center.

Ward II Councilor Mike Rothmeier was re-elected Council President. He serves on the Police Commission, Personnel Committee, is assistant weed inspector, and is liaison to the EDA.

