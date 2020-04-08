City council will look different with two choosing not to re-run

During the July 21 regular City Council meeting both Samantha Hesse and John Mueller announced that they would not seek re-election to the council. They both thanked the council and the community for being a part of the council.

For Springfield City Council, there are three seats up for election, Mayor, Council person Ward 1 and Council person Ward 2.

After the meeting, Mayor Lowell Helget indicated that he was interested in re-running for his position. This past Monday he filed his paperwork with the City for the mayoral position.

As of Monday, Aug 3 no one else has filed for candidacy for the city council seats for election.

If you’re interested in being an active part of the city, file your paperwork for November’s election.

Candidates for city offices can file with the City Clerk at City Hall, 2 East Central Street.

The filing period will close on August 11, 2020. The City Clerk office will be open Tuesday, August 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Springfield School Board

There are four seats up for election on the Springfield School Board. The filing period will close at 5:00 p.m. on August 11, 2020.

Candidates for school board can file with school district clerk, Mandy Rasset at Springfield Public School, 12 South Burns Avenue, Springfield MN 56087. The filing fee for this office is $2.00. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming the office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same general election.