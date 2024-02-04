City is looking for summer lifeguards

As the weather heats up, so does the hiring process for the city of Springfield. They’re looking for 25 lifeguards and controllers to cover the city pool this summer.

These positions offers a chance to make a splash in your bank account, while learning both lifesaving and employment skills.

Applicants can be as young as 14 to be a controller and 15 to be a lifeguard.

“The pool staffs five Lifeguards, two Controllers, and a Pool Manager each day. Typically during the weekdays, the pool can be open in the mornings for swimming lessons and then traditionally it has been open from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and then 6:00-8:00 p.m. so many times we may have to utilize two crews. I’d like to see a staff of over 25 to be able to accommodate vacations, sports and holidays,” explained Community Development Coordinator Heidi Wersal.

“This is a wonderful learning experience for young people. Even if this is their first job, it’s an opportunity to get good work experience, earn money for the summer and most importantly, make a difference,” said Wersal.

While the positions require certification, the city reimburses for the class and also provides a Lifeguard Swimsuit and windbreaker upon working a designated number of hours. Controllers will need to complete the Red Cross CPR Certification and Lifeguards will need to be certified in CPR as well as the Lifeguard Certification, both through the Red Cross.

“These courses will also follow them to more opportunities for employment at college or a YMCA.

