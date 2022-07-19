The city of Sanborn is set for Watermelon Days July 24-26

The community of Sanborn is gearing up for it’s 90th annual Watermelon Days July 24-26. The big ninety-year celebration is expected to attract hundreds to the community for the three days!

Events for Sunday, July 24 are a 5K run, Firemen’s Kiddie Water Fights at the Fire Hall, a Car Show and a Bean Bag Tournament on the Zion Lutheran Church lawn. A grand fireworks show will begin at dusk (around 10:00 p.m.) and free ice cream treats will be available.

Monday’s events include a Kiddie Tractor Pull on River Street at 3:30 p.m., a Kiddie Parade at 6:00 p.m. (judging at 5:30 p.m. at Zion School), Fire Department Water Contests on Dotson Street following the Kiddie Parade, Flower Show at the Sanborn Ballroom beginning at 1:00 p.m., Watermelon Queen Pageant at the Sanborn Ballroom at 8:00 p.m. and a drawing for two bicycles (sign up at Kiddie Tractor Pull—ages 12 and under). You must be present to win.

