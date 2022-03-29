Community Ambulance Service needs recruits

The Community Ambulance Service is a vital asset for the City of Springfield and the surrounding area. They respond in a moment’s notice to all emergency medical calls and respond to 300+ 911 calls per year.

The Community Ambulance Service is operated by the City of Springfield and staffed with volunteers. The department is equipped with two Type 1 ambulances and is operational 24 hours per day. The service is professionally managed by Allina Health Transportation.

Just like all other rural community-based ambulance services, they are in need of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs) to support this vital service. Currently, there are seven EMTs, one EMR and one Paramedic on the staff—a full staff should have at least twenty members.

