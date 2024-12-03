Concerts held this week at Springfield Public School

For nearly forty years, March has been officially designated as Music in our Schools Month. The purpose is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children and to remind citizens that school is where all children should have access to music. Schools and communities throughout the country celebrate the month with concerts and other activities.

Springfield Public School is no exception. The school has a very outstanding and growing music program. All students have the opportunity to participate in music is some way—whether it be choir or band or just taking a music class.

Grades 9-12 Band and Choir Concert

The High School Concert Band and Concert Choir will be presenting a spring concert this week. The performance is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. this Thursday, March 14 in the Performing Arts Center at the School. NOTE: The concert may be moved to this Friday, March 15 due to a scheduling change with MSHSL and MSU Mankato regarding the boy’s basketball game scheduled for March 15 changed to March 14 due to MSU hosting some NCAA games. If Springfield plays in the March 14 game, the concert will be March 15—watch the school and music department Facebook pages for details.

The High School Choir, directed by Mr. Bailey Cords, will perform Homeward Bound by Jay Althouse, The Battle of Jericho by Moses Hogan, He Never Failed Me Yet by Robert Ray and The Storm Is Passing Over by Barbara W. Baker. The Chamber Choir will perform Like A River In My Soul by Tim Osiek.

The High School Band, directed by Ms. Erin Oberle, will perform A Children’s March by Douglas E. Wagner, To Create a Voice by Carol Brittin Chambers, We May Rise by Preston Hazzard and Elements (Air, Water, Earth, Fire) by Brian Balmages. The Jazz Band will perform Birdland by Michael Sweeney and Honk by Jeff Jarvis.

Grades 6-8 Band and Choir Concert

Grades 6-8 Band and Choir will be presenting a spring concert next Tuesday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.