Coronavirus Update from St. John’s Circle of Care

By Tom Goeritz, Administrator

As we have previously shared, St. John’s Circle of Care is working closely with the MN Dept of Health, Leading Age MN, Brown County, Allina and numerous other organizations. We receive daily updates and numerous calls and webinars keeping us informed concerning Covid-19.

Our most recent action is to shelter in place. This means we will do all we can to have our residents stay in their rooms. We will serve meals to each room and provide one to one contact with our activity program. We also have a closed circuit tv so we can provide church services and other programs as well. Also popular is our FaceTime/ Instant Messaging and video calls between our residents and their family members. The T.R. Department has been instrumental in getting this program off the ground.

I want to share with everyone, this is not a time to panic! We prepare diligently and face this challenge with confidence and composure.

St. John’s staff and leadership team have risen to the occasion as have other facilities and hospitals in our service area. Most citizens are very knowledgeable regarding the Coronavirus, and like us, learn more each day.

We appreciate the outpouring of support and the understanding of family members. We are continuing to keep our child day care program running and do have openings in all programs should families have that need.

As Administrator, I feel we are taking every measure possible to protect our residents and staff during this challenging time.

We have been the recipient of many home sewn face masks for those here that need them now and perhaps in the future. We have received beautiful flowers and handwritten cards and letters for our residents. A BIG thank you to the Springfield Public and St. Raphael schools for the hand sanitizers and wipes. We do need to share, though, that we are not allowed to receive any foods, treats, snacks for any residents, UNLESS they are pre-packaged and then ONLY from the resident’s family. Again, we appreciate the thought, but we cannot be too careful.

Through our faith and commitment to provide quality care, we will rise to the occasion each day as we respond to the challenges the Coronavirus presents. Thank you!!