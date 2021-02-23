Council discussed expansions, remodels and bonds

During a busy meeting of the Springfield City Council last Tuesday, February 16, the council worked on and considered many items, including the expansion of Martha Anderson Park.

The expansion is an idea from City Street and Parks Department Superintendent, Dale Knutson. The project is still in draft form and being considered.

If the idea is fruitful, Martha Anderson Park and Veterans Memorial could change dramatically. The current drafts of the plans would remove the existing flag pole, overgrown trees at the park and relocate the existing gazebo to another location. The park would be expanded slightly to the east to allow a pedestal showcase a military item like a helicopter, tank or cannon. The park would also be expanded to the south to allow green space and evergreen tree backdrops. In front of the trees eight flagpoles will be placed. To the west, the current city parking lot will be removed to add green space and trees. Behind the trees in the location where Ruby’s Café once stood they will turn the lot into a new city parking lot. Surrounding the park will be engraved brick paver’s. The paver’s will be sold to help fund the project.

The current estimated project costs are about $390,000. However, the estimated costs may be higher than the actual cost as Knutson is gathering information and quotes for accurate pricing, explained City Manager, Joe Stremcha. “As an example, the 8 flag poles are currently estimated at $30,000 and should be obtained for much less.”

If the proposed expansion takes place it will be done in three phases as funding becomes available through grants and other donations. Phase 1 would include the Green Space/Sidewalk Expansion, with a planned completion of Nov 11th, 2021. Phase 2 would include the Memorial Improvements with a planned completion Nov 11th, 2022. Phase 3 would include the Parking Lot Resurfacing with a completion date of 2023 or later.

After hearing of the plans the council approved a request to allow Knutson and the city to apply for grants for the project.

The council approved the issue of $4,705,000 in general obligation bonds, Series 2021 B, to finance the 2021 Central Street project.

In addition to the above bonds, Stremcha discussed with the council that they should consider doing additional bonds for capital improvements and equipment. He explained that bond rates are quite favorable right now. Jessica Green, Managing Director, Public Finance from Northland Securities was on hand to answer questions to the council.

The additional bonds would be for planned remodels of City Hall and the Police Department. The Bond amount for City Hall and Police would not exceed $325,000.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.