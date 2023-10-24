Council hears budget concerns for Riverside Park Storm Shelter

During last week’s City Council meeting, new City Manager Amber Dale brought up some concerns she has with the Riverside Park Storm Shelter. This project is known by several names including: FEMA Saferoom and Softball Complex and Storm Shelter.

The project includes adding a storm shelter that will fit over 400 individuals, added restrooms, shower facilities, additional pull through campsites, a concession stand and seating for the softball complex. The project also mitigates future flood damages to the complex.

The architect estimate (Feb. 10, 2022) for the project was approximately $1,481,438. In the beginning of August 2022, the City received bids for construction that was over $800,000 higher than anticipated.

Funding for the project comes from a variety of sources including Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation Grant, City of Springfield, Springfield Public School along with numerous community donations.

