Current N.P.’s will remain in community

Allina Health has hired four Nurse Practitioners who have worked for years for Mayo Clinic Health System in both Springfield and Lamberton.

Nurse Practitioners Valerie Folkens, Christie Vogel and Ashley Schmitt are currently serving at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield and Lamberton. They will continue to serve both communities under new local health care providers, Allina Health.

“We’re very excited that we can return the beloved providers to the communities,” said Katie Slette, Director of Human Resources New Ulm Medical Center, Allina Health.

In addition, Kristina Carlson, who specializes in geriatrics will continue to see patients at St, John’s Home in Springfield and Valley View Manor in Lamberton.

“I like helping our community members in rehabilitation and getting them back to their previous living environments, after hospitalization or surgery,” said Carlson.

Valerie Folkens started at the Springfield hospital emergency room in 2015. She moved to family medicine last year.

She enjoys encouraging patients to live healthy lifestyles.

Christie Vogel worked as a Registered Nurse at the Springfield hospital for 14 years. She moved to the clinic as a Nurse Practitioner two years ago. She enjoys being able to take care of patients across their entire life span.

For five years, Ashley Schmitt, worked as a Registered Nurse at the Springfield hospital. She began in the clinic in 2014.

“I like to see patients of all ages and follow them through the years,” said Schmitt.

The Nurse Practitioners would like say a special thank you to the Springfield hospital board and the Springfield and Lamberton City Councils for their investment in our health care communities and commitment to quality care locally.

“We are excited and committed to continue to provide health care to our communities,” said Christie Vogel, a sentiment that was shared by all.

Vogel added, “We’re very excited to be a part of Allina health with their robust specialty services that they provide close to home. The great network of care which connects to Abbott North Western, Minnesota Children’s and Sister Kenny Rehabilitation (Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute) will help reduce travel time for our patients.

Allina health is sensitive and compassionate and eager to partner with the community.”