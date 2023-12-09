Springfield’s new City Manager Amber Dale is excited to begin her new position in the community.

Originally from Wisconsin, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.

Dale has experience working for and in local cities. Her past roles include working for the Renville County Sheriff’s Office/Jail, City of Olivia, MN, and Willmar Municipal Utilities in Willmar, MN.

She has also continued her education explaining, “I am a Minnesota Certified Municipal Clerk through the Minnesota Clerks and Finance Officers Association.” This is a three-year continuing education program leading to professional accreditation. Dale also holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Dale, along with her husband, Cody, have two children, a three year old and a one year old. “We spend a lot of time in the garden and I enjoy canning, cooking, sewing, and anything crafty,” she said.

Dale began her position with the City this past Monday, September 11.

“I am excited to begin this role and I’m grateful for the warm welcome I have been given so far,” Dale said adding, “The togetherness and generosity of the people of Springfield has impressed me. The projects completed through donations show that the community takes its motto seriously. Springfield has a lot to share!”