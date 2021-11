Daylight Saving Time will end this coming Sunday morning, November 7 at 2:00 a.m. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday evening or you will be an hour early for everything on Sunday!

Daylight Saving Time in the United States starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This current schedule was introduced in 2007 and follows the Energy Policy Act of 2005.