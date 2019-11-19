Disney’s The Little Mermaid goes on stage this weekend

Disney comes to the local stage this weekend when the Springfield Community Theatre and Springfield Community Education present Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Based on an 1836 story originally written by Hans Christian Andersen, the musical goes on stage at Springfield Public School this Friday, November 22 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Approximately 50 adults and students from Springfield and the surrounding area are part of the production cast that has been rehearsing weekly since early August. The collaboration of the community theatre and community education has worked well for the two groups, bringing the adults and students together to have a fun and rewarding theatrical experience. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is the group’s fifth combined effort, the others being Music Man, Guys and Dolls, Beauty and the Beast and A Christmas Carol: The Musical.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, this fishy fable will capture the hearts of everyone with irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

