EDA sells Parkview apartments

The Springfield Economic Development Authority Board agreed to sell the Parkview Place Apartments, located at 501 and 502 S. County Rd. 5 to Springfield Oasis, LLC for $1,925,000.00.

Parkview Place Apartments, a 24 unit complex made up of two and three bedroom units, was built by the EDA.

Springfield Oasis is owned by Steve Elfering and his spouse, Amie Kenyen. They own residential units and have built patio homes in Olivia.

“We are excited to move forward with the sale as the proceeds will leave a large sum of money for the EDA to work with,” stated City Manager Amber Dale. “This can be used to create new programs to help our businesses, assist with housing development, and fund other projects to create tax capacity. We are also putting a property valued $1.8 million back on the tax rolls which means everyone pays a smaller piece of the pie starting with taxes payable in 2026.”

The EDA approved the sale after a public hearing on the sale. Just over a dozen community members attended the public hearing with Elfering attending via Zoom.

