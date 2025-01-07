Electric scooter safety is important

Electric scooters have become a popular mode of transportation in Springfield and across the state, offering convenience and an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vehicles. The popularity is also due to the introduction of the vehicles as a rental option in many cities.

Under Minnesota law, electric scooters are defined as devices with two or three wheels (no more than 12 inches in diameter), handlebars and an electric motor not exceeding 750 watts. They are designed for standing or sitting and cannot exceed speeds of 15 miles per hour on flat surfaces.

Electric scooters are not classified as motor vehicles. Minnesota law treats them like bicycles, so operators have the same rights as bicyclists. They do not need to be registered and insurance is not required. The minimum operator age is 12 years old. They must have brakes capable of stopping within twenty-five feet from a speed of 10 miles per hour on dry, level pavement.

According to Sgt. Troy Christensen, Minnesota Highway Patrol, “A motorized foot scooter may not be operated on a sidewalk, except to cross it. The device can be operated on a bicycle path or bicycle trail unless the trail is reserved for nonmotorized use or is restricted by local law. Scooter operators must follow the same traffic laws as bicyclists, except when making a left turn, the rider must dismount and cross the roadway on foot. Operators must ride as close as is practical to the right-hand side of the road.” “No passengers besides the operator can be carried on the scooter,” he added.

Safety is always important and a concern of many people. Any person under 18 must wear a helmet. Scooters can be operated at night but must have a headlight that is visible at least 500 feet ahead and a red reflector that can be seen from 600 feet behind when in the path of a motor vehicle’s headlight.

Violating electric scooter regulations in Minnesota can result in penalties enforced by local law enforcement. Riding on prohibited sidewalks may lead to citations. Repeated violations or reckless operation can escalate to misdemeanor charges and fines.

“If your kids ride around on the electric scooters, please talk to them about riding safely and wearing a helmet before they get hurt,” Springfield Police Chief, John Nicholson, commented. “We are still receiving complaints of scooters not stopping at intersections and not looking as drivers have reported having to take evasive action to avoid hitting a person on a scooter that didn’t stop or look at an intersection,” he added.