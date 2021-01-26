Elevator demolition gets pushed back

As part of last week’s City Council meeting held on Tuesday, January 19, the council approved to purchase the parcels of Ruby’s Heritage House after demolition of the building. The building that formally housed Ruby’s is scheduled to be taken down around the same time as the elevator a few doors away.

After the meeting, Joe Stremcha, City Manager gave the Advance-Press an update on the elevator demolition project. He explained that the removal of the elevator is a moving target. They are now thinking it may occur during the first few weeks in February. Currently they’re waiting for a crane to arrive in Springfield. Stremcha explained that the crane will come in three parts on a semi and will be assembled near the elevator.

More on the City council meeting in next week’s paper.