Erickson named Springfield Teacher of the Year

Andrea Erickson has been named the 2025 Teacher of the Year at Springfield Public School by the Springfield Education Association. A member of the faculty for thirty-five years, she is honored to be selected by her fellow teachers for the award.

Erickson grew up in Argyle, Minnesota, up in the northwest part of the state. She graduated from Argyle High School and went on to the University of North Dakota where she earned a degree in education with minors in music and coaching. She came to Springfield for her first teaching job and has been here ever since. “When I came from way up north, my plan was for it to be short term, but here I am thirty-five years later. It’s been a great place to raise my kids, so I am glad that I stayed,” she said in a recent interview.

At Springfield Public School, you’ve seen her smile in the elementary hallways for years. Andrea has taught fourth grade, first grade and second grade at the school. She has also coached volleyball, softball and Academic Triathlon (upper elementary gifted program).

Andrea enjoys being an elementary teacher. “The thing I enjoy the most is seeing the progress kids make through the school year and the excitement they feel when they learn something they’ve worked hard on,” she said. That feeling of accomplishment makes the hard work worthwhile and strengthens the student-teacher relationship. “And honestly, at what other job do you get hugs at work every day?” she added.

