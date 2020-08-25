An excellent opening night for 2020 State Tournament

The 2020 Class C State Tournament games opened last Friday night, August 21 with a Foley vs Hanska match-up that lasted 11 innings. You can read more about the game on page 9.

It was an excellent evening for a ball game. Volunteers welcomed friends and visitors to the park.

“I’m glad it’s starting,” said Tom Lemke, Director- Minnesota Baseball Association. “It looks like a good crowd and everyone for the most part are following the social distancing and everyone is smiling and that’s important.”

The event began with Springfield’s American Legion Color Guard who held the colors on the field while Megan Quesenberry sang a touching rendition of the National Anthem.

