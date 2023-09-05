Fall community musical announced

Footloose has been chosen as the fall presentation which will be produced jointly by Springfield Community Theatre and Springfield Public School’s community education program. The production is based on the 1984 movie that starred Kevin Bacon and was remade as a movie in 2011. The musical is the story of a small town where dancing is outlawed. Considered a “jukebox musical” with familiar songs used to accompany the script, Footloose is considered one of the most successful among its type. The audience will be familiar with songs like “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” as well as “Almost Paradise.” The music is by Tom Snow (among others), the lyrics by Dean Pitchford (with additional lyrics by Kenny Loggins); the book is by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

The production, scheduled for November 17-19, will require the usual large cast, crew, and staff, as well as several musicians from Springfield and the surrounding area. There will be opportunities for various singing, dancing, and ensemble roles.

