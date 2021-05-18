Home / News / A Fancy and Fun Springfield Prom
Ready for their Grand March are Springfield High School students, Kendall Kelly, Mikayla Opatz, Julia Groebner, Eva Weber, Kennedy Groebner, Erin Veerkamp, MaKenna Cook, Isabella Hoffmann, Samantha Ibberson, Kaylynn Sanderville, Jessica Gould, Anna Mattson, Courtney Wendt and Lilly McCone.

A Fancy and Fun Springfield Prom

Tue, 05/18/2021 - 10:06 admin

There was a lot of excitement in the air as juniors and seniors gathered at Springfield High School this past Saturday to  celebrate their prom. It’s been two years since a prom was held here in Springfield.  Last year’s prom was cancelled due to Covid-19. 

While this year’s event was different to years past due to Covid restrictions, there was plenty to celebrate. The Grand March is a beloved tradition and this year Springfield High School held two Grand Marches, one indoors and one outdoors. For those unable to attend the Grand March, it live-streamed on the Springfield Public School’s Facebook Page.

The weather was perfect for a stroll outside. The high school gym was beautifully decorated as the students marched arm in arm through the gym. Each student was able to have two family members in the gym for their entrance and walk through. The beautifully dressed couples then continued their march from the gym through the auditorium doors and then along Burns Ave.  as friends and family members lined the street cheering and clapping.  

