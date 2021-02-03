Farmers Elevator comes down

Another element of local history that has been part of the downtown skyline for over one hundred years was taken down last week. Demolition of the Springfield Farmers Elevator started last Thursday morning. A large group of bystanders gathered at the end of Marshall Avenue to watch the demolition in process. Coincidentally, it is on the same block as Ruby’s Café that was taken down February 3.

The elevator demolition has been on the Springfield City Council’s agenda for quite some time. “It’s exciting to see this come to fruition and it’s been two years in the making. We applied for the grant in the summer of 2019 and we were awarded the demolition loan in the fall of 2019. It’s been a long time in the making,” City Manager Joe Stremcha commented.

