Home / News / Farmward Cooperative hosts Springfield Ag Teacher for weeklong externship experience
Springfield’s FFA Teacher, Ms. Alicia Sandberg meets with Farmward Cooperative employees.

Farmward Cooperative hosts Springfield Ag Teacher for weeklong externship experience

Tue, 07/22/2025 - 15:07 admin

Farmward Cooperative recently had the honor of hosting Alicia Sandberg, agriculture instructor at Springfield Public Schools, for a weeklong externship designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world agricultural careers. 

Throughout the week, Sandberg engaged with every division of Farmward—from agronomy and grain to energy and business operations—

See complete article in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.

Springfield Advance-Press

13 S. Marshall Avenue PO Box 78 Springfield, MN 56087

507-723-4225

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media