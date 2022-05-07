School bells seem like a long way off but United Way of Brown County, in partnership with Alliance, is already working to help families get their kids backpacks filled for school. It takes a lot of money to fill a backpack and United Way knows that some families struggle to get this done.

Letters were sent out to over 450 families throughout Brown County whose families qualify for the free lunch program. United Way staff said they had a great response last year from people who dropped off supplies at the many donation boxes we had placed throughout the county. We hope to see lots of donations again this year. To give you an idea of how much is needed, last year we collected 5600 pencils, 760 spiral notebooks, 770 dry-erase markers, 500 boxes of Kleenex, 300 highlighters and much more!

