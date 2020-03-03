Fire Chief retires after 35 years

For over three decades Charlie “Chuck” Baumann has served and helped keep the community safe as a member of the Springfield Fire Department. In March, Baumann, is retiring from the fire department after 35 years of service.

Looking back over his long tenure Baumann stated, “It’s been a honor to serve for 35 years and being Chief for 23 years. I got to meet a lot of people and make a lot of friends… I’ve made some lifetime friends.”

Baumann first joined the fire department in March of 1985. He began as a volunteer and worked for six years as a firefighter. He then spent one year as a Hose Company Lieutenant and five years as Hose Company Captain, before becoming Fire Chief, a position he’s held for 23 years.

Baumann has seen a lot of changes over the years. When he first began as a fireman he remembers going out on a lot of fire calls. But thanks to new technology and fire prevention education the calls have gone down over the years, explained Baumann.

Training to be a firefighter has also changed a lot over the years. Baumann explained that when he first joined the fire department, he went to a meeting and that night he received his pager. Now all firefighters take 180 hours of classes to become firemen. “We’ve got two guys right now that are going through the class, and when they’re done they’ll be fully certified firemen.”

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.