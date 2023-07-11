Former Springfield veteran Arlon Voge takes Honor Flight

November 11, Veterans Day, is a day to honor and remember all those who have served to defend our great nation—honoring those men and women still with us that served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces and remembering those that gave their lives for our country.

Local veteran, Arlon Voge, now living in Bismarck, North Dakota, had the opportunity to join other military veterans on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. October 1, 2023. The one-hundred twelve on the trip—veterans from the Korean War and the Vietnam War, along with medical staff and aides—made the two-day trip with planned stops at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, World War II Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Military Women’s Memorial, U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, Air Force Memorial, U.S. Navy Memorial, FDR Memorial, MLK Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Capitol. Honor flights allow veterans a chance to visit the nation’s capital and see the memorials commemorating the wars they fought in.

